After she was carjacked, a Virginia community raised over $20,000 to buy her a new car: 'A big thank you'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Deon Smith's life was turned upside down after she was carjacked at gunpoint back in November.

Immediately after, the community stepped in to help get the Chesterfield mother back on her feet and into a new car.

It was just weeks before Christmas that Smith was carjacked at gunpoint by two people. She told CBS 6 that the youngest person that robbed her was 11 years old.

The pair took her car while she was delivering for Door Dash and later crashed it, leaving her and her 10-year-old daughter without transportation.

Smith told CBS 6 that the loss of her car hindered her ability to work her regular shifts as a home health care nurse.

So, hoping to help her get back on her feet, her friends created a GoFundMe page, sharing her story with the community.

In just a few days, the GoFundMe raised over $20,000.

Smith told CBS 6 that she never anticipated this level of support. She said that having a car again means she can finally start working her regular shifts and more importantly she can resume taking her daughter to the after-school activities she had to stop.

"I was like, 'Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness.' I could not believe the amount of support that the community showed to me. I was really surprised. I was really surprised," she said. "A big thank you to the 478 donors and to Lisa and Nancy for the organization of the GoFundMe."

Smith said she can't say thank you enough to the community that poured into her family during a very difficult time in their lives

