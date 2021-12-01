2 people killed after driver makes U-turn on I-95 during police pursuit

EMPORIA, Va. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 95 in Emporia, Virginia.

The fatal collision occurred as Emporia Police officers were in pursuit of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to Virginia State Police investigators.

"Currently it is not known the reason for the pursuit, nor the speeds involved," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Emporia Police have not yet commented on the situation.

Emporia Police were pursuing a 2018 BMW S550i on Interstate 95 Tuesday evening when the driver made a U-turn and began driving south in the northbound lanes, according to police.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, of Richmond, crashed head-on into a 2011 Lincoln.

Bernard's passenger was ejected from the BMW and died.

Bernard was also ejected. He was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old woman in the Lincoln was also killed, according to police. The 36-year-man driving the Lincoln was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The couple in the Lincoln was from New London, Connecticut.

