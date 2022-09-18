Driver killed in Route 288 crash that closed Courthouse Road, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was killed in a wreck on Route 288 north that shut down Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County Sunday morning, according to state police.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV that ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned, Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

"The driver was ejected and succumbed to injuries at the scene," Shehan wrote.

The driver's name has not yet been released and no addition details were available at last check.

All lanes of Courthouse Road (Route 10) in Chesterfield County near Route 288 are closed due to a vehicle crash. Motorists should find alternate routes and expect delays. @ChesterfieldVa pic.twitter.com/DxbWwbSPCg — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) September 18, 2022

The wreck closed Courthouse Road near Route 288 as of 7:50 a.m.

"Motorists should find alternate routes and expect delays," VDOT officials wrote.

The road had reopened by about 10:30 a.m., according to officials.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.