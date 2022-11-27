73-year-old woman killed in Greensville wreck ran off road, hit tree stump, troopers say

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are investigating a crash that left a 73-year-old woman dead in Greensville County Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Moores Ferry Road and Webb Road which occurred just after 4:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

Officials said a woman driving a Dodge Ram was headed south on Moores Ferry Road when she lost control of the pickup and ran off the road.

"The vehicle struck a tree stump off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn onto Webb Road, entrapping the driver," Anaya said.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene, according to Anaya.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

