Driver killed after running out of gas on the James River Bridge

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A North Carolina driver was killed after he ran out of gas on the James River Bridge in Isle of Wight County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified Billy Ray Caulder, 60, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, as the victim in Monday morning's crash on northbound Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard.

"[Caulder] was traveling northbound in the right lane when his vehicle stalled and ran out of fuel. Caulder exited the vehicle to refuel the van, when the driver of a 2021 Nissan cargo van, swerved to avoid the stalled vehicle," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the Nissan cargo van, Steve A. Wilkinson, sideswiped the Ford van and struck Caulder. Caulder was thrown from the scene and died from the injuries sustained from the impact."

Wilkinson, who was charged with reckless driving, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

