Troopers: Driver killed in I-95 fiery wreck ran off interstate, hit trees

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was killed after their SUV ran off Interstate 95 and caught fire in Prince George County Friday morning, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash at mile marker 44, which is about a mile from the Route 301 exit, at 11:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation Honda SUV headed south ran off the road to the right, struck trees and caught fire," Davenport wrote. "The driver did not escape, and succumbed to their injuries."

Officials have not yet released the driver's name as they are in the process of notifying their next of kin.

Troopers said their investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.