Driver killed in three car crash on I-64 in Henrico county that sent 4 others to the hospital

Henrico County, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now investigating a three vehicle crash that killed one person.

Officials say at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday night State Police responded to Interstate 64 near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico County for the crash. According to Virginia State Police a 2011 Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound when it rear-ended a 2000 Honda CRV.

The Avalon continued, lost control, and went into the center median before striking the guardrail and overturning into the eastbound lanes of I-64. As it was coming to a rest on the eastbound side, the Toyota also struck a 2017 Acura MDX head-on.

The driver of the Avalon, identified by officials as 32-year-old DaQuana Shawnae Turner of Henrico County. She was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned and died on the scene.

The driver of the Acura, who police have said is a 70-year-old male of Glen Allen was taken to VCU Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries

And the driver of the Honda CRV, a 37 year old male from Henrico county and two adult male passengers were taken to Richmond Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

