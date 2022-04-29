Driver killed in Chesterfield after losing control of motorcycle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday night.

The crash happened in the 12400 block of Bundle Road around 6:46 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Bundle Road, passing cars, when the driver lost control and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Bundle Road will remain closed between Hunters Hawk Drive and River Road for the next few hours.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.