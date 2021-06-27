Driver killed in Chesterfield crash ran off road, hit tree, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating what caused a driver to run off the road and hit a tree in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle wreck in the 3900 block of Cogbill Road just after 11:20 a.m., Lt. Jessica L. Sidell with Chesterfield Police said.

"The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound on Cogbill Road prior to running off the right side of the roadway," Sidell said. "The vehicle overcorrected and crossed both lanes of travel before striking a tree."

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Sidell said.

Officers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.