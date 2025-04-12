Driver killed in Chesterfield crash lost control and hit power pole, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed after crashing into a power pole in Chesterfield County late Friday night, according to authorities

A sedan was headed south at a high rate of speed in the 200 block of Buford Road just before 10:35 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the power pole, Chesterfield Police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released as family members are still being notified, was taken to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

