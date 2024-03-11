Dad sees driver run over his son on a Virginia street: 'He hit that corner like he was trying to drift it'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A six-year-old Petersburg boy suffered from both physical and psychological injuries after a driver ran him over and then drove away.

"He’s scared to go outside," father Justin Morris said. "He has two fractured ribs... a laceration on his liver... a piece of his lung was and he has bruises on his back."

Morris said he was on his porch and watching his son play on his tricycle with friends on Sussex Street on Friday afternoon.

"He was off to the side, sitting on his trike and a car came around the corner. [It] didn’t stop, hit him, went over the top of him and the trike," Morris said. "[The driver] stopped the car and opened his door. When I started running to check on my son, [the driver] took off."

Provided to WTVR

Morris described the car as a four-door black sedan with tinted windows. He said the driver who hit his son was speeding down the street in a 25 mph speed limit zone.

"He hit that corner like he was trying to drift it pretty much and went right over top of him," Morris said.

Morris said that he hoped the driver would do the right thing and turn himself in to the police.

Provided to WTVR

“You hit a child and you just kept going?” Morris said. "You got the police looking for you and it’s felony hit and run."

Doctors told Morris it would take his son about a month and a half to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.