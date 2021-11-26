Driver hits and kills Chesterfield pedestrian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver hit and killed a Chesterfield County pedestrian on Thanksgiving.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Hull St Road, near Turner Road, at about 6:08 p.m. on Thursday.

"The driver of a 2013 Kia Sorento was driving eastbound on Hull Street Road when it struck a pedestrian," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Kia remained on scene and is cooperating with police."

The name of the person who was killed had not yet been released.

Police expected eastbound Hull Street Road to reopen at about 10 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

