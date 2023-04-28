Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted for running into student outside Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the hit-and-run driver who officers said ran into a student on their way to school Friday morning.

Petersburg Police said the fifth-grader was walking within the crosswalk outside Pleasants Lane Elementary School when they were hit by a blue car around 8:35 a.m.

"After striking the student, the vehicle stopped briefly and then fled the area," police wrote.

Petersburg Police

The student suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the driver or the suspect vehicle is asked to call School Resource Officer J. Cuba at 804-732-4222, or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to httos://www.P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

