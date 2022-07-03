Driver critically injured on Virginia interstate; troopers seek semi driver

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are asking for the public's help to find the driver of a tractor-trailer that left the driver of an SUV critically injured on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Friday.

Officials with Virginia State Police said a black Nissan Murano was entering I-66 east from Stringfellow Road at 1:34 p.m. when it was hit by a wheel hub and tire assembly from the semi headed west on I-66.

"The tractor-trailer continued west on I-66 and, despite a search of the area, was not located," troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to INOVA Hospital in Reston with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case or who witnessed the crash is asked to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 703-803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.