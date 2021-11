HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is dead after a crash on I-295 on Monday.

At 2:43 p.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

A vehicle traveling north on I-295 ran off the road at Exit 38 and struck a cement pillar. The driver, and the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.