Driver crashes truck onto VCU athletic field in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a driver lost control of his truck at W. Main and N. Harrison streets on the VCU campus, according to witnesses.

He ended up crashing his truck on Cary Street Field near the intersection of W. Cary and S. Harrison streets.

Witnesses said the driver got out of his white pickup truck and attempted to scale a fence to escape the crash scene.

VCU Police apprehended the driver who was later taken to get medical attention, the witness said.

VCU's field hockey and women’s lacrosse teams use the field for their games which is also used for flag football and other sports.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.