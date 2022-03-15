Driver crashes car, then jumps off bridge into James River

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person died after he jumped off a bridge over the James River following a crash on Route 288, according to Virginia State Police.

The bridge connects Goochland and Powhatan counties west of Richmond.

"At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 288 bridge over the James River. Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of the bridge," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sergeant Jessica Shehan said. "According to witnesses, one of the drivers exited his vehicle and jumped off the bridge."

Yesmin Galvez Police investigate situation on Route 288 over the James River.

That person died, according to police.

That person's name has not yet been released.

"The crash and incident remain under investigation," Shehan said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.