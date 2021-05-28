Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver charged after crash involving boat on I-64

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR, @matthewfultztv
I64 Crash Involving Boat 2.jpg
Posted at 8:05 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 08:06:10-04

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A driver of a truck pulling a boat on a trailer has been charged after an early-morning crash on Interstate 64 that caused several miles of backed up traffic Friday.

Virginia State Police said the truck ran off of the road towards the left and struck the guardrail around milemarker 192, near the Mechanicsille Turnpike exit. It happened around 5 a.m.

The westbound lanes of I-64 in this area were closed for several hours as first responders cleared the scene.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Jeffrey Gregory, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to troopers.

Gregory was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.