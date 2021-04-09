Why you may see more state troopers along I-95 this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drivers may see more troopers along Interstate 95 this weekend as part of the annual Drive to Save Lives initiative.

Virginia, which is one of 15 states from Maine to Florida taking part in the campaign against distracted driving, recorded 37 traffic crash fatalities in 2020 along on I-95, six of which involved distracted driving.

And five of those crashes involved drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

State police said they also want drivers to remember that as of Jan. 1 it is illegal to hold a phone while driving on Virginia highways.

“The greatest recommendation I can give to people is to set all your devices before you start your trip, so that you don't drive distracted,” Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said. “Set your maps, set your music and maybe put your phone on do not disturb, if that is an option you have, and put all your attention on your driving.”

Additionally, troopers said that with increased patrols they want to remind drivers of the "Move Over" Law so emergency workers can safely do their jobs.