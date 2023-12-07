For a Chesterfield family, seeing "Drifty the Snowman" is a decades-long holiday tradition

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For many, the holiday season doesn't officially begin until long-held family traditions take place.

While it is different from family to family, some will tell you it's officially Christmas when they head to a small theatre in Southern Chesterfield County.

But it isn't just any play they're going to see - they are in search of a very unique snowman.

Seeing Drifty the Snowman is the beginning of many a family's Christmas tradition.

For Jeremy Colb, a self-described Drifty the Snowman connoisseur, seeing the snowman has been a long-standing tradition for 30 years.

"It's been a part of my entire life," Colb said.

The snowman hasn't just been a permanent part of Colb's life, it has been for his entire family as well.

Colb family

Over the years, the Colb family has taken up nearly two rows attending the show.

"As the kids got older, they thoroughly enjoyed the show along with my brother-in-law, we enjoyed it as much as the kids did," Colb said.

With every single performance through the years, only one actress has ever played Drifty.

"Drifty the Snowman sees Christmas through the eyes of a child, everything is magical, everything is filled with wonder," Joy Williams said.

WTVR Joy "Drifty the Snowman" Williams

Williams says when she hits the stage, she's happy, "as soon as she walks through the door."

Performing alongside Williams is her husband, Eric Williams, who plays Ebenezer Egbert Elf and is the guest artist in this year's play.

Managing Director of Swift Creek Mill Theatre Steven Koehler says the play will entertain around 7,000 people this holiday season. Many of those are students, who are bused in to see the performance.

"When kids experience art, when kids have an opportunity to be in a live theatre, symphony of orchestra, it opens up new worlds for them," Koehler said.

For kids like Brankley Grimovsky the show provided a laugh and an affinity for certain characters.

"I liked the dancing, it was funny," Brankley said. "I liked Drifty."

While on stage, the cast not only notices kids mesmerized by the performance but the Colb family as well.

"They're always in the first two rows," Williams said. The Colb family is also easy to spot since every year, they wear matching outfits to the show.

"We have a Christmas color," Jeremy Colb said.

"Looking at every year, you can say, 'Man that's a great picture of the family, so we have all those pictures with different color-coordinated outfits," Mike Colb said.

So while time continues to march forward, one constant remains: Drifty.

"It starts my Christmas tradition, my holiday season every year and I can’t imagine not doing it," Williams said.

