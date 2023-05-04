Watch Now
Dress shop opens Stony Point Fashion Park

Travian Vann has relocated her women’s event wear studio to Stony Point Fashion Park from its original location in Hampton.
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 11:19:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A women’s fashion store that launched on the coast has relocated to Richmond. Travian Vann recently opened a 1,800-square foot shop and design studio at Stony Point Fashion Park. The company, which is named for its owner, makes and sells custom women’s clothing for special occasions, such as weddings and formal events. In addition to bridal gowns, Vann has a particular interest in designing reception dresses for brides. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

