Need clothes for work? This Richmond nonprofit wants to help

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Shantell Chambliss’s passion is raising up women in the workforce and helping them succeed in their careers.

The former human resources manager founded the Central Virginia chapter of Dress For Success after witnessing women in her profession without the necessary tools for employment.

The nonprofit serves 22 counties with a closing program, career coaching, entrepreneurship training, GED prep and more.

Chambliss said their mission is about empowering women to determine what success looks like for them. Great looking clothes can play a major part in a woman’s confidence, she said.

“We would never minimize the importance of the professional attire. It is really what ignites that confidence. And then that confidence allows them to go out into the workforce and out into the world confident and bold to determine what they want their success to look like,” she explained.

Chambliss is inviting you to their "Winter Fill-A-Bag" event at their store located at 210 East Clay Street in Richmond.

Any clothes that you can fit into a 16-by-20 shopping bag purchased at the boutique are yours for just $20. Accessories like handbags and shoes are $5 or less.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite and the event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

There is also an option where you can purchase a “donate my shopping bag” ticket for a woman in a local shelter in your honor.