Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Dress for Success' event lets you "Fill the Bag"

This event is a way organizers say they raise funds to fulfill their mission of providing professional resources and free professional clothes to women in Richmond.
'Amazing' Dress for Success event illustrates 'why we do this work'
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 16:03:07-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 'Dress for Success' organization of central Virginia held its first "Fill a Bag" event of the year on Saturday.

This event is a way organizers say they raise funds to fulfill their mission of providing professional resources and free professional clothes to women in Richmond.

"These are the best days of the year where people are using their resources and helping to pour back into the women we serve.. it's really why we do this work and it's so amazing," one organizer said.

The organization has been in Richmond since 2012.

You can find out more information and donate through their website here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone