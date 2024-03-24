'Dress for Success' event lets you "Fill the Bag"

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 'Dress for Success' organization of central Virginia held its first "Fill a Bag" event of the year on Saturday.

This event is a way organizers say they raise funds to fulfill their mission of providing professional resources and free professional clothes to women in Richmond.

"These are the best days of the year where people are using their resources and helping to pour back into the women we serve.. it's really why we do this work and it's so amazing," one organizer said.

The organization has been in Richmond since 2012.

You can find out more information and donate through their website here.

