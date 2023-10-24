Richmond small business owner wins lawsuit after claiming he wasn't paid for job

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local cleaning company was in court Tuesday suing a Richmond business for unpaid invoices.

CBS 6 previously told viewers about Dream Team Cleaning Solutions after they reached out to us, claiming they hadn't been paid by 4 Cyber Cafe after completing multiple cleaning services for the cafe in August and September 2023.

The owner of Dream Team Cleaning Solutions, Forrest Rowe said the general manager of 4 Cyber Cafe signed off on the work so his team should be compensated.

Mario Mohan, the owner of 4 Cyber Cafe told CBS 6 he doesn't believe the work was completed adequately and his general manager should have never signed off on it.

After not being paid on the agreed date, Dream Team Cleaning Solutions filed a lawsuit against 4 Cyber Cafe for $614.

In their first court hearing on Tuesday, both Rowe and Mohan presented their arguments. Ultimately the judge ruled in favor of Dream Cleaning Solutions.

The judge said 4 Cyber Cafe is obligated to pay $367, a portion of the requested amount to Dream Team Cleaning Solutions.

The judge stated she didn't award the full amount due to pictures of the floor that 4 Cyber Cafe presented saying it looked like it had been swept and mopped but not buffed and that buffing was not specifically listed in the completion form so there was no proof presented that it had been done.

CBS 6 spoke with both parties after the hearing. "The work wasn't completed, and he plans to appeal today's decision," said Mohan the owner of 4 Cyber Cafe.

Rowe, the owner of Dream Team Cleaning Solutions, said he is satisfied with the outcome and hopes other people use his story as a lesson to be very specific about the work in their agreements when doing business.

