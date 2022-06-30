Dream leads Henrico man to Virginia Lottery win

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dream is helping Henrico retiree Alonzo Coleman's financial dreams come true.

Coleman recently won $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game using numbers that came to him in a dream, Virginia Lottery officials said.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery Virginia Lottery winner Alonzo Coleman

The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.

"Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote. "Using that 'Play Your Way' feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers."

Coleman bought the winning ticket at Glenside Corner Mart, located at 5401 Glenside Drive in Henrico.