Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dream leads Henrico man to Virginia Lottery win

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, June 30
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 12:33:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dream is helping Henrico retiree Alonzo Coleman's financial dreams come true.

Coleman recently won $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game using numbers that came to him in a dream, Virginia Lottery officials said.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Lottery winner.jpg
Virginia Lottery winner Alonzo Coleman

The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.

"Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote. "Using that 'Play Your Way' feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers."

Coleman bought the winning ticket at Glenside Corner Mart, located at 5401 Glenside Drive in Henrico.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone