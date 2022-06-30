Dream leads Henrico man to Virginia Lottery win

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dream is helping Henrico retiree Alonzo Coleman's financial dreams come true.
Coleman recently won $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game using numbers that came to him in a dream, Virginia Lottery officials said.
“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”
The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
"Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote. "Using that 'Play Your Way' feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers."
Coleman bought the winning ticket at Glenside Corner Mart, located at 5401 Glenside Drive in Henrico.