'Dream Lab' at Lakemont gives students the keys to music

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Students at Lakemont Elementary School are learning the keys to musical production thanks to their new "Dream Lab."

It's an interactive music studio where the students will learn to create music, write songs and use sound equipment.

According to the school, students will also learn about various careers associated with music, including sound engineers, music producers and composers -- perhaps producing some dreams of their own.

The school said The Dream Lab will help students follow the STEM Road Map curriculum, connecting all disciplines across writing, science, math and history.

The Dream Lab was unveiled to students and staff on June 9 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and digital music performance.

Petersburg City Public Schools

“These elementary students are engaging in music production at an early stage, and they can go on to attain a certification in that area once they are in high school,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools via press release.

“The exposure at this age to new fields and possible career opportunities is what we want; our students to graduate with a diploma plus a certification or degree or skill set that can propel them to great heights."