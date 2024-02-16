Multiple people injured in Chester house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of a house fire on Drayton Landing Court on Friday morning.

The nature and severity of the injuries have not yet been released.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the Chester home off Iron Bridge Road at about 6:49 a.m. A second alarm was called at 6:55 a.m.

WTVR

The fire was marked under control at about 8 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.