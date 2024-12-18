Man arrested for hitting Timmy behind 7-Eleven and then driving off

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Dravonte Williams was arrested and charged in connection to a hit and run crash that injured Timmy, a homeless man who was sleeping behind a 7-Eleven in Colonial Heights.

Williams, 24, was charged with hit and run and later released on an unsecured bond, according to Colonial Heights police.

Timmy, 33, was wrapped up in a blanket when he was run over on Nov. 12.

He suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

He was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

