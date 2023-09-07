Draft Day helps Cristo Rey students prepare for their futures after school

RICHMOND, Va. -- With all the energy and excitement of a sports draft, high school students in Richmond learned their professional fates for the year.

Cristo Rey High School gathered for an annual assembly on Wednesday where it was announced which work-study programs the students would join.

From law firms to museums, construction companies to Parks and Recreation programs, the students were paired with various Richmond-area companies that aligned with their interests and grade levels. The event was emceed by CBS 6 News anchor GeNienne Samuels.

For senior Damani Grayson, this marked her third year participating in Draft Day.

"I was nervous today, deciding which corporate partner I was going with, and even still, sometimes talking to adults is nerve-racking,” said Grayson. “I've seen my growth and how much more comfortable I am announcing myself and speaking first. I never used to speak first before I got here."

The school's Corporate Work-Study Program is designed to help students earn up to 60% of their education costs while gaining valuable job experience. According to the school website, the program helps them understand the real-world relevance of their classroom learning by providing tangible services to local businesses. As part of the program, every student at Cristo Rey will attend school for four days a week and work on the fifth day.

For those interested in learning more about the program and the opportunities it offers to students, detailed information can be found on the school's official website at CRISTOREY.ORG.

