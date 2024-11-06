Dr. Danny Avula wins Richmond mayoral race

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Danny Avula has won the Richmond mayoral race, per DDHQ.

This comes after Avula addressed his supporters on Election Night after he took an early lead in at least five city council districts.

Hopeful Dr. Danny Avula addresses supporters: 'So incredibly honored'



