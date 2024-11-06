Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dr. Danny Avula wins Richmond mayoral race

To win the election, a candidate needs to get the most votes in at least five of the nine city council districts.
imani thumbnails.png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Danny Avula has won the Richmond mayoral race, per DDHQ.

This comes after Avula addressed his supporters on Election Night after he took an early lead in at least five city council districts.

Hopeful Dr. Danny Avula addresses supporters: 'So incredibly honored'

Hopeful Dr. Danny Avula addresses supporters: 'So incredibly honored'

CBS 6 will continue to update you with more information on Avula's win.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone