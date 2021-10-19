Dr. Danny Avula honored for work addressing COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health leaders across Virginia have been working hard to fight the coronavirus since March 2020.

Dr. Danny Avula, one of Virginia's top officials, was honored on Monday for his commitment.

Dr. Avula is a name that many Virginians have become familiar with. He has been the Commonwealth's face and voice on vaccine guidance throughout the pandemic.

Lawmakers at Capitol Square presented Dr. Avula with a resolution commending him for his work as Virginia's vaccine coordinator.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, over 60% of Virginians are vaccinated. In a recent press conference, Northam said that Virginia was the 14th most vaccinated state in the country.

"Because of his leadership, we continue to set an example for the entire country with our vaccination rates and our success in curbing the spread of coronavirus," Eileen-Filler Corn, the Speaker of the House, said.

"This has been one of the most intense stretches of time for all of us, I think. I just wanna express my gratitude certainly for this honor but also for the opportunity to serve Virginia," Dr. Avula said.

Dr. Avula called being able to serve Virginia in this capacity an incredible honor.

He went on to thank the governor and his team, Richmond, Henrico, health district colleagues, members of the General Assembly and his own family.

He said that the commitment and dedication in this role has felt like a deployment at times.