Dr. Bob watches President Trump's address to congress with CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — President Donald Trump gave his first address to Congress in his second term.

Longtime CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth watched the speech and joined us on set right after to share his thoughts.

Was the president's speech what Dr. Bob expected?

"Kind of, in some ways. It was as the president might say, a speech like no other. On one hand, it was the president reciting the "MAGA Greatest Hits" you might say. The connection between illegal immigration and crime, the litany of what he considered absurd government spending, some true, some not so true. And finally, going after "woke DEI" and transgender rights. So that was going to be, I think, very appealing to people who come into tonight being very supportive of him. At the same time, the taunts of Democrats, calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas and some of the, sort of, attacks that he made on the Democrats, not going to convince many people who weren't there. The other thing I would say is that if there is anything that was probably lacking in the speech, from what I think many of his supporters might have wanted to hear as well, was a little more specifics about what's going to happen economically."

CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg pointed out that the speech is coming on the heels of an eventful week. Dr. Bob agreed.

"We've just been through, you know, the event last Friday with the President of Ukraine. We've now had a sort of a rapprochement that, you know, Zelenskyy saying he has a plan for a cease fire, hoping the U.S. signs onto it. We'll have to see that. We've certainly seen a lot of pushback from our European allies, and then just today, the pushback, especially from Canada, about these 25% tariffs that he says he's putting on. We'll have to actually see if by the end of the day tomorrow, they're still at 25%."

Dr. Bob also touched on how the tariffs could impact Wall Street, as stocks racked up more losses Tuesday.

"I think that's going to have an impact on whether we're going to continue with those 25% tariffs on Canada, because clearly the market was saying they're not very comfortable with it at all."

Dr. Bob explained that Trump's first big approval test is coming in Virginia with the upcoming gubernatorial race.

"Absolutely, it's in November. It's the Virginia election. You know, we probably win some series of the Republican candidate. Abigail Spanberger, for sure, is going to be the Democratic candidate. But that is going to be the first big political test. Clearly, it's really, in many ways, going to be a referendum on President Trump. Abigail Spanberger is going to talk about what's happened to the federal workforce, which has really been ground zero for the cuts across the country, here in Virginia. And at the same time, I think you heard a lot of themes tonight that the Republicans are going to use. They're going to talk about woke, they're going to talk about DEI and especially, they're going to be talking about the connection between immigration and crime. Governor Youngkin did that last week, and I think you're going to hear about that more and more. ICE was in Northern Virginia today. I think they'll be down here in a couple of weeks."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

