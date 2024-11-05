Why Dr. Bob will have his eyes on Chesterfield County once the polls close in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Bob Holsworth does not believe most Virginia voters will cast ballots for Donald Trump this election.

But a closer-than-expected Virginia race could mean good news for the Republican candidate.

The longtime CBS 6 political analyst expects Trump to perform well in rural areas, particularly the southwest, potentially causing a "red mirage" if results from these areas come in early.

"Northern Virginia, Fairfax, actually the largest jurisdiction, often reports the latest. So you could have a little bit of a Red Mirage here in Virginia if Southwest reports early, and then we're waiting for NOVA or RVA to come in," he said. "But by and large, in this area, I'm going to be looking at Chesterfield County. This is a place that Glenn Youngkin was able to carry in 2021 but Joe Biden carried it in 2020. It's a pretty good indicator whether it's going to be close or not."

