Richmond awarded over $10 million to improve safety on city streets

RICHMOND, Va. -- The city of Richmond announced Tuesday that over $10 million was awarded to help improve safety on streets throughout the city.

The $10.77 million grant, the second for the city's Department of Public Works, will cover nine safety improvement projects in Richmond.

In a press release, the city said that the improvements will help "connect underserved communities within Richmond, increase access to jobs and services, and create safer conditions for all road users by lowering speeds, mitigating risky behaviors, and reducing conflicts at intersections."

