Dozens rally in Richmond in support of Israel

RICHMOND Va. -- Dozens rallied in Richmond’s Monroe Park on VCU’s in support of Israel Sunday.

Organizers said the situation between Israel and the Palestinians is "only complicated because it benefits politicians to keep it complicated."

Those in attendance said no matter your stance in support of Israelis or Palestinians, their goal is to acknowledge differences and talk it out with one another instead of fighting.

“We're all God's children and we need to start acting like that," organizer Alex Keisch said. "And the only way to settle to that conflict is to have people on the ground speaking to one another as we're attempting to do here.”

Richmonders in support of Palestine also gathered in Monroe Park last week before the ceasefire was announced to call for Israel to stop bombing Gaza and seizing Palestinian homes.