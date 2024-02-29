Watch Now
WVS to build dozens of townhomes on Manchester site once eyed for apartments

Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of new for-sale homes are inbound to Manchester after a change of plans by a group of local developers.

WVS Cos. and Fountainhead Real Estate Development are planning to build 40 townhomes on the 1-acre lot at 600 Decatur St.

The group had previously proposed a 167-unit apartment building on the property that would have served as a second phase of The Box, a 118-unit apartment building they built at 501 Decatur St., catty-corner to the new site. But those plans were recently scrapped in favor of townhomes.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

