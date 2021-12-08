Dozens attend Henrico vigil to remember those lost to homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens came out in Henrico County on Tuesday night to honor those who had their lives cut short by homicide.

The annual candlelight ceremony, held outside the Henrico County Government Center, allows families to remember their loved ones alongside others who have experienced the same pain.

A memorial board had pictures on display on Tuesday as local police, the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney and family members remembered loved ones.

So far this year, Henrico County has seen at least 23 people killed in a homicide. According to Henrico Police statistics, that number is inching closer to a record high in 2017 when the number was 25.

The county saw it's fewest number of homicide victims in 2019 at seven. One woman came for her son Joshua Campbell who died in 2019. She said someone poisoned him with fetanyl and she's still seeking justice in his case.

"I'm here today to be a voice not just for him, but for other parents, other mothers who have gone through what I've gone through. And I just hope and pray that something like this doesn't happen to them," Stephanie Campbell, a mother, said.

Anyone with information about unsolved homicides in the county are encouraged to call Metro Richmond Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Tuesday's vigial was sponsored by the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney's Victim/Witness program.