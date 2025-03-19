What one mystery developer wants to put in a 400-foot downtown Richmond high-rise

RICHMOND, Va. -- A developer from the Big Apple is lining up something big in downtown Richmond. An unnamed New York firm is floating a plan for a mixed-use high-rise tower for the vacant lot at 703 E. Main St., according to planning documents obtained by BizSense. Preliminary conceptual plans show that the new tower could stand over 400 feet tall and include hundreds of residential units, hotel rooms, a grocery store, office space and restaurant/retail space. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

