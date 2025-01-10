Watch Now
Repairs may cause power outages in Downtown Petersburg today

PETERSBURG, Va. — Some residents in Downtown Petersburg may lose their power today, Friday, Jan. 10.

The city shared an alert Friday morning stating that up to 150 residents may lose power due to repairs being made on a utility pole.

All city courts closed at 10 a.m. due to the loss of power, including the Circuit Court Clerk's office.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

