How leaders hope to change the look of Downtown Ashland

Town of Ashland<br/>
The Downtown Ashland Association was recently named a recipient of state grant funding it plans to use to develop new architectural design guidelines for the town’s downtown area.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 12, 2023
ASHLAND, Va. -- New architectural design guidelines for real estate in downtown Ashland are on the horizon, as is grant funding for landlords and businesses interested in improvements to their commercial spaces in the town. The Downtown Ashland Association, a nonprofit that offers economic development and entertainment programming, is kicking off its Downtown Ashland Revitalization project, which will be powered by state-provided grant funds and done in coordination with town officials.

