Downed power line shuts down I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A downed power line has closed Interstate 64 in New Kent late Sunday night, according to VDOT.

Officials said the downed line has closed I-64 east near Courthouse Road (mile marker 214) and I-64 west near Eltham Road (mile marker 220).

"Traffic is being detoured at Exit 220 westbound and Exit 214 eastbound," officials said.

Drivers were warned to use alternate routes and "expect delays until further notice."

