Why more programs are needed for some after school ends: 'People like Ben need a chance'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Many parents wonder how their children will adjust to the work world after high school. For parents whose children are differently abled, wonder often turns to worry as there are few job preparedness programs available.

Recent high school graduate Ben Kaman's parents said they were relieved when they learned of a program through the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond (DSAG).

WTVR Ben Kaman

In his final week of the four-week program, Kaman spends his time at Capital Ale House filling drinks, taking orders and delivering tip-top customer service.

"When you get to know him, he’s funny, he’s friendly and he’s cares about his friends deeply," Ben's father, Brian Kaman, said.

Ben's father and his teacher, Cassie Difrango, said they have seen so much growth in Ben over the four weeks.

WTVR Ben Kaman and Cassie Difrango

"His skillset has expanded, his problem-solving skills," said Digfrango. "You see them, at their first jobsite and... with Ben you start to see that in these pictures in these 4 weeks and they expand and expand."

The program is one of many that DSAG offers.

"You start to see these smiles and this confidence and thumbs up or high fives with their job coaches," Difrango explained.

Ben's father said the program was a huge relief that has really prepared Ben for his next steps.

"He has to get ready for life after school," he said. "It intimidating as a parent to think about what your son or daughter with a disability is going to do and how can they do it. It’s just special to have place likes this that embrace and support him."

WTVR Ben and Brian Kaman

But Difrango said programs like this one are unfortunately in short supply.

“There is a lack of programs for students with disabilities to get that work experience and hone in on those skills and a lot of their fine motor skills," she said. "And soft skills are lacking, and they have to work on those and these programs are super important for that."

Ben's father and his teacher said they have seen firsthand how much of a positive impact opening a business to differently abled individuals can have.

"People like Ben need a chance, He’s a lot of things and he can exceed your expectations," Brian Kaman said.

WTVR Ben Kaman

Kaman and Difrango hope to see more business owners welcome and hire people like Ben.

"I think we never expected when we had him and he was born 20 years ago that he would teach us so much, but I would say he’s taught me a ton," Brian Kaman said.

Click here for more information on programs and events to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month visit here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.