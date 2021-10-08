Fire destroys Goochland home, no hydrants in the neighborhood

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Fire destroyed an 8,000-square-foot Goochland home just after midnight Friday morning, according to a Goochland County spokesperson. The new home on Dover Branch Lane was still under construction and near completion.

"Fire crews [will] be on the scene conducting overhaul and extinguishing hot spots most of today. The cause of the fire remains under investigation," the county spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation.

Goochland County Fire Rescue

Fire destroys a home on Dover Branch Lane in Goochland.

Crews were called to the home at about 12:15 a.m. when a neighbor saw flames and called 911.

"The home is in an area of eastern Goochland County that does not have fire hydrants in the neighborhood," the spokesperson said. "Fire crews initiated a rural water supply operation and tankers shuttled water from two nearby fire hydrants approximately a mile from the scene. Crews estimate approximately 112,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire."

No one was injured.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.