Richmond doctor celebrates 70th birthday cycling across the country to raise money for Sportable RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Douglas Wayne has prepared for his massive cross-country bike ride with two of his closest friends for years.

“We've cycled the East Coast from Portland, Maine, to Richmond, Virginia, and from Richmond, Virginia, to Fort Lauderdale in two separate trips,” Wayne said. “You have to do a lot of cycling. That's the key thing. You need time in the saddle.”

The former OrthoVirginia physician and current professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine spoke to CBS 6 by Zoom as he sat in his RV in Tennessee on his way to the West Coast.

Dubbed “Doug and Steve’s Southern Tier Ride to Benefit Sportable,” the journey will begin on March 12 in San Diego, California, and will continue until the end of April.

Lifelong friends Dr. Wayne, Steve Leibovic, and Steve Hurd plan to bike 2,940 miles to raise money for Sportable RVA.

The nonprofit is considered Central Virginia’s premier adaptive sports club, creating opportunities for those with physical disabilities and visual impairments — allowing them to be athletes and active in the community.

Starting with a ceremonial dip of their back wheels in the Pacific, the trio will cycle across the southern United States to the Atlantic. They hope the community will help them raise $10,000 for the cause.

After retiring, Dr. Wayne began volunteering with Sportable in cycling and archery.

“I'm hoping that this will raise awareness about Sportable and that people will contribute to this fundraiser,” he stated.

Finishing the journey will also help Wayne accomplish a lifelong dream.

“This is a bucket list. I'm going to turn 70 while I'm in Texas. So, this is my 70th birthday ride,” he said.

The three will not be alone during the journey. Two of their wives will drive the RV and carry their equipment, food, and other supplies.

Wayne said he will be thinking not only about the finish line but also his purpose.

“Individuals with these disabilities and what they had to go through, and possibly the pain, suffering, emotional stress. I feel a lot of physical stress, and it wears on you emotionally to be riding this long. I try to put myself in their places and how they had to push forward to accomplish things,” he explained.

Updates from their ride can be found on Doug’s blog and donations can be made directly through the fundraising page.

