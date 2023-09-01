This Richmond man won $100,000 after finding winning lottery ticket

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man is now $100,000 richer after finding a winning lottery ticket while cleaning out his truck.

Douglas Herbert said he was trying to get all the trash out when he found several Powerball tickets from the drawing on June 14.

He decided to check them to see if they won anything and discovered one was worth $100,000.

“I scratched my head. I had to make sure,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s going to take time to sink in.”

The Powerball ticket, which matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, would normally be worth $50,000. However, Herbert paid an extra dollar for Power Play, which doubled the prize.

Herbert bought the tickets at the Chubby's on New Market Road.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.