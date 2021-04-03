Inmate who sexually abused children, produced child porn dies at Hopewell prison

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Authorities said an inmate died at a federal prison in Hopewell early Saturday nearly three weeks after he arrived at the facility.

Douglas Groover, 38, was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg, according to officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," officials said. "Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued."

But officials said Groover, who arrived the prison on March 15, was pronounced deceased by EMS crews.

No staff or other inmates were injured, officials said.

Groover, of Water Valley, Texas, pleaded guilty in February of 2020 before he was sentenced 60 years in prison for child sex abuse and for producing hundreds of images of child porn.

"In addition to the hundreds of videos and images he created of himself sexually abusing a minor, he also admitted to sexually abusing at least two additional minors," justice department officials said. "Groover also admitted to maintaining a large collection of child pornography, which included depictions of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, sadism and bestiality."

No details about the circumstances surrounding Groover's death were released.

Officials said more than 1,500 inmates are housed at the medium-security federal prison in Hopewell.