This Virginia couple's creative way to 'show people love' will brighten your day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In a world where we seem to see so much hate, anger and negativity, one Portsmouth couple is spreading love with a simple message on their lawn.

They are using their property to spread goodness to the community and a positive message.

For years, Douglas Thompson has always had a heart sculpture made out of a shrub on his front yard.

Then he transformed the heart into the word LOVE. And now, love is all you need on West Norfolk Road in Portsmouth.

“Churchland is one of the nicest neighborhoods that there is. We got nice people,” said Thompson.

While WTKR was there for the interview, we heard people beeping and giving thumbs up.

“We get those all the time. People stop by and blow the horn,” said Thompson.

Margaret Kavanagh via WTKR

Douglas and Bonnie Thompson

Douglas Thompson started sculpting shrubbery when he was just a kid. He said for this 7th birthday his mom created a lawn chair made out of a shrub.

The Coast Guard Veteran used to work on a 12-foot-tall Jesus sculpture at his mom's house in the small town of Rice, Virginia, but now his nephew has taken over that display.

Thompson created the Love shrub six years ago outside of his Portsmouth house.

“When we put this message of love out, that’s to show people who we are. We want to be loved and we want to show people love,” said Bonnie Thompson.

And they’ve shown each other love for a long time as they have been together since she was 15 years old. They have now been married for 39 years with three kids and four grandkids.

“He’s the only guy I've ever loved and I still love them today,” said Bonnie Thompson.

And love is what they want to spread to people of all ages and ethnicities. They said people stop and take pictures all the time.

“One lady makes me a spice cake every year for Christmas. I loved it. She came by and gave me a hug and said how much she appreciates the love sign. We got an anonymous letter in the mailbox once,” said Douglas Thompson.

This couple says they have so much appreciation for all the people that show them love.