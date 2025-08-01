Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder files federal lawsuit against VCU president

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder has filed a federal lawsuit against the president of Virginia Commonwealth University.

In the complaint filed Friday, Wilder says he was recently asked to sit down with attorneys investigating accusations of a hostile work environment at VCU's School of Government, which is named after Wilder and where the 94-year-old still serves as a distinguished faculty member.

Wilder accuses Michael Rao and VCU's Chief Audit and Compliance Executive Suzanne Milton of launching "baseless investigations of his conduct in retaliation for his protected speech and public criticism" of the university's leadership.

The lawsuit says Wilder is seeking a jury trial.

CBS 6 has reached out to VCU for comment.



