Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Doug Wilder calls for firing of VCU President Michael Rao over $73M payout

Wilder VCU.png
WTVR
Wilder VCU.png
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 12:17:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former governor Doug Wilder called for a state investigation and the firing of VCU President Michael Rao in light of a $73 million payment VCU Health System quietly made in February to back out of a downtown development project. In a press conference Tuesday at the State Capitol, Wilder called on the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission to investigate the payment that was made to allow VCU Health to back out of the project that depended on its lease as the master tenant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone