DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were stabbed Saturday at Virginia Motor Sportspark in Dinwiddie County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Deputies confirmed one victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

The other victim was treated at the scene.

Deputies said that one man has been detained, but that their investigation is ongoing.

